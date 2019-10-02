Services
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
7821 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Robert Wallschlaeger


1925 - 2019
Robert Wallschlaeger Notice
Robert Wallschlaeger

West Allis - Entered God's loving arms Friday, September 13, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Dorothy (Nee Raatz) for 63 years. Brother of Dick (the late Kathy) Wallschlaeger and the late Donald (the late Margaret). Dear brother-in-law of the late Jean (the late Norman) Rinka and the late Jack (the late Virginia) Raatz. Caring uncle of Tim (Abbie) and Tom (Diane) Wallschlaeger, Raymond (the late Joy), Jerry (Linda) Raatz, Carol (Vern) Percell, Jeff (Renee) and John Rinka. Great-uncle of 12 nieces and nephews and many great-great nieces and nephews.

Robert was an educator in Milwaukee Public Schools for many years. This included time as a special ed teacher and guidance counselor. A lifelong member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in West Allis.

Visitation at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 7821 West Lincoln Avenue, West Allis, Friday, October 4, 4:00-7:00 PM. Service to follow at 7:00 PM. Private interment at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Lutheran Special Schools and Bethesda Lutheran Communities in Watertown, WI, which were all very close to Bob's heart, would be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019
Remember
