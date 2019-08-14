Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Harvest Community Church
6612 S. Howell Ave.
Oak Creek, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Harvest Community Church
6612 S. Howell Ave.
Oak Creek, WI
View Map
Harley, Robert William "Bob" Passed peacefully on Fri Aug 9, 2019, with his family by his side at age 93. Survived by loving wife Rosella (nee Olson) Harley, children Kathy, Robert William II (Dana), Arthur (Rhonda), Jeffrey, and Michael Harley, step-children Pat (John) Miller and Kim (Doug) Grapel, sister Esther Grona, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, other friends and family. Preceded in death by parents Yarkin and Mary Harley, children Karen (Chuck) Heinen, Karla Harris, Clifford Harley, Sr. and grandson Brandon Harley. He proudly served in the military for nearly 22 years. Visitation is Fri Aug 16, from 1 PM until the time of the 3PM Memorial Service at Harvest Community Church (6612 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek), Military Honors to follow. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019
