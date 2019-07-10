|
Reschlein, Robert William Reschlein, Robert W age 72 of Milwaukee, WI, found peace June 22, 2019. Bob loved to fish and entertain. Bob is survived by his girlfriend, Sandra Rabideaux, his son, Nick Bugni (Nicole), gr dau Olivia, brother Carl Jr, nephew John, niece Kim (Rob) Farrand, special cousin Jim Reschlein. Also other relatives and friends. A wake will be held at H A Todd American Legion Post 537, 9159 W Beloit Rd, Milwaukee at 5pm July 19th followed by a memorial service at 6pm. The family requests no flowers.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019