Robert "Bob" Winterkorn
Three Lakes - Robert "Bob" Winterkorn, age 82, was born to eternal life unexpectedly on January 26, 2020. He was born in Moose Lake, Minnesota on August 16, 1937. Bob graduated from Pulaski High School, Milwaukee. He then attended UWM and graduated with an Economics degree. Bob was commissioned as 2nd Lieutenant in the Army, entered active service as a Military Police Officer on April 9, 1961 and was stationed at Fort Gordon, Georgia for two years. During his time of active service he was instrumental in developing riot control policies that are still used today throughout the country. He continued in the Army Reserves for another 14 years where he was promoted to the rank of Captain. Bob began working for the Health Department of the City of Milwaukee in April of 1963. He transferred to the Department of City Development as the Central Maintenance and Support Service Manager in 1975 until his retirement in 1996. His special accomplishment while working for the City Development was creating a Vacant Lot program which received national recognition for its excellence and was adopted as a model for the cities of Cleveland, Philadelphia, Cincinnati and Detroit. He also initiated an Inspection Program for other housing developments. Bob retired to his dream home on Franklin Lake in Wisconsin where he served on the Town of Hiles Volunteer Fire Department for 8 years and also served as President of the Butternut-Franklin Lake Association. Bob loved family gatherings, classic country music, westerns, carpentry, fishing and traveling. He is survived by the love of his life, Karen (nee Burmeister) married 59 years. Loving father of Susan (Robert) Ayvazzadeh, Lori (Daniel) Knitt, and Lisa (Mark) Regal. Proud grandfather of Justin (Kari), Matt (Lauren), Cole, Nikki (Cody), Kaitlyn, Eric, and Kristie. Proud great-grandfather of Isabelle and Jordan. He is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Martha Winterkorn and brother James Winterkorn. Bob was a caring and devoted husband, loving father, and proud grandfather who's wisdom and guidance will be missed. In Lieu of flowers, contributions/donations can be made in Robert's name to K9 for Warriors Foundation or a . Services for Bob will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Jacobi Lutheran Church (8605 W Forest Home Ave, Greenfield). A visitation will take place from 10:00am until time of service at 11:30am. Interment will follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jan. 30, 2020