1/
Robert Zanoni
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Zanoni

Robert Zanoni

Age 91, of Milwaukee, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was born in 1929 in Vulcan, Michigan, son of the late Innocente and Enrica Zanoni. He married Sally Ann Johnson on June 22, 1957.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sally; his brothers Henry, Victor and Herman; his parents Innocente and Enrica Zanoni; his brothers-in-law Robert Johnson, Larry Johnson, Frank Curial, Roger Anderson, Bert Whitford, Chuck Flink; his sisters-in-law Angie Zanoni, Chris Zanoni, Rita Anderson, Lois Whitford, Verna Johnson, Nancy Curiel and Joan Flink; his niece Rosemary, and son-in-law to be, Greg Dzievit.

He is survived by his three daughters: Deborah Zanoni (Jim Pullen) of Elk Mound, WI, Cynthia (Kurt) Knoebel of Franklin, WI and Laura Zanoni of Greenfield, WI; three sons: Mark (Linnmarie) Zanoni of South Milwaukee, WI, Gary Zanoni of Milwaukee, WI, and Dean (Julie) Zanoni of Milwaukee, WI; grandchildren: Robert, Lindsey, Andrew, Kelly, Amanda, Hannah, Hayden, Harrison, Hunter, Aaliyah, and Jessie; four great grandchildren: Brooklyn, Brock, Mason, and Payton; sisters-in-law Susie (David) Oberthaler and Marybelle Johnson; goddaughter, Lisa Uherick and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Youth Hockey Helpers Foundation (P.O. Box 210062, Milwaukee, WI 53221) are appreciated.

Please see Funeral Home website for complete Tribute Obituary.

Due to Covid-19, the family encourages friends to share their condolences online and/or view the Live Streamed Funeral Service located directly on the Funeral Home website. For those that feel the need to share their condolences in person, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Visitation Saturday, September 12 from 9:00 to 10:50 AM at the FUNERAL HOME. Private Funeral Services to follow. Private Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 13 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
September 12, 2020
Bob kicked my butt at the gym. To me, he was a friendly gentleman who participated in life to its fullest. What if more people were like him?
Dani Marino Graf
Friend
September 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Chris, Jen, Caden and Cole
Chris McCoy
Friend
September 10, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Chris McCoy
September 9, 2020
Robert was such a wonderful friendly man as was his whole hockey family. We met him in the 70's at an Admirals game. Such a nice family to know. He will surely be missed at Admirals games. So very sorry for your loss. Your loss is the Milwaukee Hockey's loss.
Tim & Debbie Minger
Tim & Debbie Minger
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved