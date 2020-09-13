Robert ZanoniRobert ZanoniAge 91, of Milwaukee, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was born in 1929 in Vulcan, Michigan, son of the late Innocente and Enrica Zanoni. He married Sally Ann Johnson on June 22, 1957.He was preceded in death by his wife, Sally; his brothers Henry, Victor and Herman; his parents Innocente and Enrica Zanoni; his brothers-in-law Robert Johnson, Larry Johnson, Frank Curial, Roger Anderson, Bert Whitford, Chuck Flink; his sisters-in-law Angie Zanoni, Chris Zanoni, Rita Anderson, Lois Whitford, Verna Johnson, Nancy Curiel and Joan Flink; his niece Rosemary, and son-in-law to be, Greg Dzievit.He is survived by his three daughters: Deborah Zanoni (Jim Pullen) of Elk Mound, WI, Cynthia (Kurt) Knoebel of Franklin, WI and Laura Zanoni of Greenfield, WI; three sons: Mark (Linnmarie) Zanoni of South Milwaukee, WI, Gary Zanoni of Milwaukee, WI, and Dean (Julie) Zanoni of Milwaukee, WI; grandchildren: Robert, Lindsey, Andrew, Kelly, Amanda, Hannah, Hayden, Harrison, Hunter, Aaliyah, and Jessie; four great grandchildren: Brooklyn, Brock, Mason, and Payton; sisters-in-law Susie (David) Oberthaler and Marybelle Johnson; goddaughter, Lisa Uherick and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Youth Hockey Helpers Foundation (P.O. Box 210062, Milwaukee, WI 53221) are appreciated.Please see Funeral Home website for complete Tribute Obituary.Due to Covid-19, the family encourages friends to share their condolences online and/or view the Live Streamed Funeral Service located directly on the Funeral Home website. For those that feel the need to share their condolences in person, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.Visitation Saturday, September 12 from 9:00 to 10:50 AM at the FUNERAL HOME. Private Funeral Services to follow. Private Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.