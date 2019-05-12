Services
Roberta "Bobbi" Cosentino

Cosentino, Roberta "Bobbi" (Nee Cordes) Entered Eternal Life on May 4, 2019 at the age of 83. Loving wife of Frank for 30 years. Caring and loving mother of Chris Lemon. Proud nana of Anthony and Alexander Lemon. Dear sister of Margot Cordes and the late Dr. John Cordes. Also survived by her nephew Ed Cordes and her nieces Margaret Cordes, Amy Wroblewski and Brigid Woodland and many good and dear friends. Visitation Tuesday, May 14th at the HARDER FUNERAL HOME from 1:00 PM, until time of Funeral Service at 3:00 PM. Bobbi's family wishes to thank Dr. Michele Tschopp and her staff for their loving care and friendship. "Goodnight, God bless you, sweet dreams, I love you...I'll see you in the morning."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019
