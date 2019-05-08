Services
Kauer, Roberta E. (Nee Marks) Passed away on May 5, 2019 at the age of 53. Beloved wife of Fred Kauer. Very proud mother of Hillary Moeckler, Lindsay (fiance Michael Krumholz) Kauer and Aaron Kauer. Dear daughter of Marlene and Jerry Marks and sister of Randy (Bruce Dahnke) and Mitchell (Cathy) Marks. Further survived by other loving relatives and friends. Funeral service Thurs., May 9 at 1:00 PM at Cong. Shalom, 7630 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point. Interment to follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, 166 S. Hawley Ct., Milw. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Cong. Shalom or Milw. Dog Training Club appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019
