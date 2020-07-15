Roberta "Bobbie" ElwingHartford - Age 78, found peace on Tue., July 14, 2020. She was born in Milwaukee on December 30, 1941.Roberta worked many years at Target in Brookfield and retired from Walmart in Germantown. In retirement her greatest joy was her dogs and collected and sold vintage jewelry.Roberta is survived by 2 children, Christine (Glen) Hajek and Brian Elwing; 2 granddaughters; Angela (Pat) Paulson and Jennifer (fiancé Anthony Ewing) Hajek; 2 great-grandchildren, Rylie and Dylan; 3 sisters, Carol (Ray) Kreckler, Frances Mershon and Kathleen Zartler; also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Roberta is preceded in death by her parents, long-time companion, Emil Mueller and brother-in-law, Robert Zartler.Memorial Service will be held at the Shimon Funeral Home on Fri., July 24 at 6 PM. Visitation for family and friends from 4 PM until time of service. The family would like to thank Kathy Hospice for their care and support.