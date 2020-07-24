Roberto "Robert" VillanuevaMilwaukee - Went to the lord on July 16, 2020 at age 56. Beloved husband of Amy (nee Carl) " Mamita Linda". Loving father of Jason, Tanya (Mike), Angelina "monkey" and Kecoe and step-father of Sierra and Carlos. Proud grandfather of Tamia, Elizabeth, Destiny, Faith, Hayden, and Lottia. Dear brother of Maria Torres, Emelly, Lillian "Lily", Marcy Cruz "baby sis", Efrian, Joe, and Manuel. "Tio" to many nieces, nephews,great nieces and nephews. Further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Oklahoma Chapel on Monday, August 3 starting at 12PM until time of service at 2PM. Masks are required to enter the funeral home and must be worn inside.