Robin Ann Sadowski
Robin Ann Sadowski

Milwaukee - (nee Seely) Found her way home to heave on November 1, 2020 at age 64. Robin was born on November 27, 1955 to the late Abe and Shirley (nee Zodrow) Seely. Loving mom to Misty (Mike), Loni, Glenn Jr., Jesse and Josey. Grandma to Ally, Kristina, Serenity, Caleb, Gabe, Nate and Gabby. Great Grandma to Ayven, Nysir and Syire. Robin is the oldest of her 5 siblings, Robert, Ronald (Sue), Richard, Roxanne (Steve) and the late Rachelle. She is survived by her many nieces and nephews, Aunt Cindy, other relatives and friends. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, November 27th from 3-6 P.M. at the funeral home. Please wear Brewer's gear as that is a team she really enjoyed and we ask that you wear a mask.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 25, 2020.
