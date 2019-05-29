Reed, Robin B. Age 87, of Wales, WI passed May 20, 2019 in Brookfield, WI. Robin was born in Chicago, IL Aug. 31, 1931, one of three children born to Samuel & Claire Reed. He grew up in Oak Park, IL. In the early 50's he created & toured puppet shows across the Midwest. First with his family, then with wife Edith, & later with son Tim, the Reed Marionettes performed for schools, children theater groups, & libraries. In the early 60's Robin worked briefly with Jim Henson. He also taught puppetry & performed in community theater. He helped found the Lake Country Unitarian Universalist Church & was an active member of its congregation & choir. Robin was an activist for social justice & a conscientious objector to war. His way of being in the world helped to move the arc of the universe just a little closer to justice. Robin is survived by his son Tim (Sharon); grandchildren, Brandon (Mandy) and Lauren; brothers & sisters in law; & nieces & nephews. Robin was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Edith (2001) & son, Ben (2010); his parents; brother Alan Reed & sister Jessica Reed. A memorial service will be held on June 2, 2019 at 3PM at Lake Country Unitarian Universalist Church with the Reverend Amy Shaw officiating. Visitation prior at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the LCUUC W299N5595 Grace Dr., Hartland, WI 53029



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary