Robin B. Reed Notice
Reed, Robin B. Age 87, of Wales, WI passed May 20, 2019 in Brookfield, WI. Robin was born in Chicago, IL Aug. 31, 1931, one of three children born to Samuel & Claire Reed. He grew up in Oak Park, IL. In the early 50's he created & toured puppet shows across the Midwest. First with his family, then with wife Edith, & later with son Tim, the Reed Marionettes performed for schools, children theater groups, & libraries. In the early 60's Robin worked briefly with Jim Henson. He also taught puppetry & performed in community theater. He helped found the Lake Country Unitarian Universalist Church & was an active member of its congregation & choir. Robin was an activist for social justice & a conscientious objector to war. His way of being in the world helped to move the arc of the universe just a little closer to justice. Robin is survived by his son Tim (Sharon); grandchildren, Brandon (Mandy) and Lauren; brothers & sisters in law; & nieces & nephews. Robin was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Edith (2001) & son, Ben (2010); his parents; brother Alan Reed & sister Jessica Reed. A memorial service will be held on June 2, 2019 at 3PM at Lake Country Unitarian Universalist Church with the Reverend Amy Shaw officiating. Visitation prior at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the LCUUC W299N5595 Grace Dr., Hartland, WI 53029
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019
