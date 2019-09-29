Services
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI 53405
(262) 634-3361
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI 53405
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI 53405
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin Lee Wilson


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robin Lee Wilson Notice
Robin Lee Wilson

Robin Lee Wilson, 71, passed away at the VA Hospital in Milwaukee on September 18, 2019.

Robin was born to the late Robert and Betty (nee Clabaugh) Wilson on July 30, 1948 in Milwaukee. He was united in marriage to Diane Baker on November 3, 1968 in Greenfield, WI.

Robin is survived by his wife, Diane; children: Renae Wilson, Rachelle (Clayton Mitchell) Wilson, and Neal Wilson; grandchild, Avery Mitchell; brothers: Corey (Kim) and Todd (Catherine) Wilson; sister-in-law, Jodi Wilson, as well as many relatives and friends. Robin is preceded in death by his sister, Candace Wilson and his brother, Randall Wilson.

A memorial service for Robin will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on October 13, 2019 at 4:00 PM with Pastor Holly Anderle officiating and music by Robin's cousin, Greg Wilson. Family and friends are invited to a visitation at the funeral home from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM. Robin's final resting place will be at Forest Hill Memorial Park in Oak Creek.

Memorials may be directed to UW Milwaukee School of Nursing, Milwaukee Public Radio or Milwaukee Public Television. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com

The family would like to thank all the staff at the VA Hospital in Milwaukee for their care of Robin and the Wilson's Coffee & Tea staff for their support.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline