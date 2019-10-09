|
|
Robin Lee Wilson
Robin Lee Wilson, 71, passed away at the VA Hospital in Milwaukee on September 18, 2019.
A memorial service for Robin will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on October 13, 2019 at 4:00 PM with Pastor Holly Anderle officiating and music by Robin's cousin, Greg Wilson. Family and friends are invited to a visitation at the funeral home from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM. Robin's final resting place will be at Forest Hill Memorial Park in Oak Creek.
Memorials may be directed to UW Milwaukee School of Nursing, Milwaukee Public Radio or Milwaukee Public Television. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com
The family would like to thank all the staff at the VA Hospital in Milwaukee for their care of Robin and the Wilson's Coffee & Tea staff for their support.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
262-634-3361
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019