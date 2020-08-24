1/1
Robin M. Larner
Robin M. Larner

Greendale - Age 63. Went home to Heaven on August 23rd. Beloved daughter of (the late) Jim and Joyce Larner. Cherished sister of Keith (Sheree) and (the late) Dawn. Loving aunt of Jason, Kristee (Troy) Silbernagel, and Nikhila (James) Schroeder. Great-aunt of Devon and Luke. Further survived by other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Friday August 28 at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130, from 5pm to 7pm followed by a funeral service at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (www.cff.org) are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
AUG
28
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
