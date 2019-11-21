|
Robin "Rob" Neary
Green Bay - Robin "Rob" J. Neary, 63, formerly from South Milwaukee, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at his home after a truly courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Rob was born on March 15, 1956, to Robert F. and Doris E. (Newkirk) Neary, in South Milwaukee. He graduated from Cudahy High School. Went on to University Steven's Point, before discovering his true passion, the Printing Industry. Rob has had many jobs as web press operator, but the one he loved the most was at J.J. Keller and Assoc, Inc., in Neenah, where he was employed until his illness. Early in life, Rob married Jo Anna Agnello. Together the couple had three beautiful children, When that marriage ended, Rob married Michele (Beyer) Neary. Her family consisted of two children and three unofficially adopted children
Rob is survived by his wife; Michele, and her children: Gary Wauters, and special friend Michelle Mickleson, Jesse and (Desiray) Wauters, Clint and Tara Peloquin, Audrey Morris and Keith Odaz. He is further survived by his ex-wife, Jo-Anna Angello, and their children: Adrian and Suzanne Neary, Timothy Neary and his fiance' Ashley Thompson, Peter and Michelle Grigg, Three grandchildren; Evalina Grigg, Alex Snow and KorriWauters, not to forget Rob's beloved sister: Kaye F. Porlich, One sister-in-law and her special friend Melissa Beyer and Kelli Fairman, plenty of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Rob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Doris, his two brothers: Ronald L. Povlich and Dennis G. Eble, both of Michele's parents: Gary A. and Masue Beyer, and both of JoAnn's parents: Gaetano "Tom" and Concetta Agnello.
A Celebration of Rob's Life will be held from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in the gymnasium at Aspiro 1673 Dousman Street. The family wishes to express a sincere thank-you to Dr. Peter Fergus & Dr. James Hansen of Prevea Cardiology, Dr. Matthew Ryan and his staff at Green Bay Oncology, and Unity Hospice for all of their loving care and compassion shown to Rob~ your kindness will never be forgotten.
