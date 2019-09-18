Services
Sunset Options Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
904 E. Rawson Ave.
Oak Creek, WI 53154
414-892-4126
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SHARON LYNNE WILSON CENTER
3270 Mitchell Park
Brookfield, WI
Robyn (Neumann) Martino


1960 - 2019
Robyn (Neumann) Martino Notice
Robyn (nee Neumann) Martino

New Berlin - Of New Berlin, WI passed away on Sept. 11th, 2019 surrounded by family.

Survived by her husband, Michael of 34 years; children, Talia (Ryley) Laird and Tori Martino; grandchild, Ramsey Laird and brothers and sisters. Further survived by many other family and friends. Robyn was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Ellen and Roy Powers; father-in-law, Joe Martino and brother-in-law, Joey Martino.

A Celebration of Life will take place in Robyn's honor on Thurs. Sept. 26th at the SHARON LYNNE WILSON CENTER, 3270 Mitchell Park, Brookfield, WI 53045 from 4-8PM. Further life story please visit sunsetoptions.com.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019
