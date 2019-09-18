|
|
Robyn (nee Neumann) Martino
New Berlin - Of New Berlin, WI passed away on Sept. 11th, 2019 surrounded by family.
Survived by her husband, Michael of 34 years; children, Talia (Ryley) Laird and Tori Martino; grandchild, Ramsey Laird and brothers and sisters. Further survived by many other family and friends. Robyn was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Ellen and Roy Powers; father-in-law, Joe Martino and brother-in-law, Joey Martino.
A Celebration of Life will take place in Robyn's honor on Thurs. Sept. 26th at the SHARON LYNNE WILSON CENTER, 3270 Mitchell Park, Brookfield, WI 53045 from 4-8PM. Further life story please visit sunsetoptions.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019