Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
121 S. Cross Street
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(262) 567-4459
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bruno Catholic Church
266 W. Ottawa Ave
Dousman, WI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bruno Catholic Church
266 W. Ottawa Ave
Dousman, WI
Interment
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery
7301 W. Nash St
Milwaukee, WI
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Three Pillars
375 Hwy. 67
Dousman, WI
Dousman - Passed away September 14, 2019 at the age of 91. He is the dear father Lynette (Timothy Michael) and Randy (Jane Dolan) Grippe. Friends may visit on Monday September 23, 2019 from 10 am until time of mass at 11 am at St. Bruno Catholic Church 266 W. Ottawa Ave. Dousman. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery 7301 W. Nash St. Milwaukee with Military Honors at 1 pm. Please meet at cemetery office. A celebration of Rocco's life will be held Monday September 23, 2019 at Village on the Square at Three Pillars 375 Hwy. 67 Dousman from 4pm until 7 pm. Please see Schmidt & Bartelt web page for complete information.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019
