Rochelle "Shelly" DurskiMilwaukee - Born into eternal life on June 12, 2020 at the age of 50. Loving mother of Willie and the late Matthew Volgman. Loving sister of Jon, Christine and Dennis Durski. Dear aunt of Robert Bores. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Shelly was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Marlene Durski. Visitation Friday, June 19th at the funeral home from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M.