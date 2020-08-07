Rochelle J. "Cookie" Moro (nee Conti)Went Home to Eternal Peace on August 6th, to be with her beloved husband George at the age of 84. Loving mother of Todd Moro and Keith (Carolyn) Moro. Proud and cherished grandmother "Nane" of Jack, Alec, Alena, Ava, Sam, and Anthony. Great-grandmother to Giavanna. Dear cousin to Diane Gaido and Ginny Balistreri and friend of Margaret Wiken. Cookie was a proud retiree of the Ladish Co., where she worked for over 30 years. Many happy memories were made with family and friends at Conti's on Howell Tavern. Special thanks to Dr. Jella and his staff at the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic. Visitation will be held at Schaff Funeral Home on Thursday, August 13th, 10:00 AM until time of service 1:00 PM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.