Roderick A. "Rod" Stemo
Burlington - Roderick A. "Rod" Stemo, 96, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Arbor View in Burlington.
Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on August 1, 1923, he was the son of Paul and Adeline (nee Smith) Stemo. His early life was spent in Milwaukee, where he graduated from Messmer High School. In 1952, he graduated with a degree in Fine Arts from The Art Institute of Chicago.
On October 4, 1952 in Milwaukee, he was united in marriage to Mary Ann Danneker.
Rod is survived by his children, Michael (Dawn) Stemo, Brian (Denise) Stemo, Charmaine Ferris, Lyle (Ruth) Stemo and Lisa (Scott) Cattoni; grandchildren, Lyle, Garrek, Dana, Cara, Gerald, Sarah, Nathan, John, Alyssa and Justin; and sisters-in-law, Barbara and Louise. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers, Jerome, Don and Phil; sister, Charlotte; and granddaughter, Nyssa Stemo.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Art Institute of Chicago at
111 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, Illinois 60603.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11AM at St. Mary Catholic Church. Full Military Honors will follow Mass. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 10 until 10:45AM in Good Shepherd Chapel. A private burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020