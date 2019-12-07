|
|
Rodger Stanton Warshauer
Peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family, on December 4, 2019, at the age of 90. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Konieczny) Warshauer, for over 64 years. Loving father of Mike (Mary), Teri (Mike) Walsh, and Andy (Jaclyn) Warshauer. Proud grandfather of Nicole and Brian; Kristen (Pete) and Dane (fiancé Katie); Jack (fiancé Emily), Julia, Grace, and Sam; and great-grandfather of Bentley; Everett and Narelle. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Rodger is the son of his late parents Arthur and Esther Warshauer; and brothers Donald and Knud. He was born on August 2, 1929 in Milwaukee, two months before the start of the Great Depression. He was raised in Whitefish Bay, WI and graduated as a proud Blue Duke alum, class of 1947. Like many of the greatest generation, he enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Berlin, Germany as a Russian translator. He met his beautiful future bride, Barbara, in Berlin. After two chance encounters in Berlin, the two started their budding romance that led to marriage in 1955.
Rodger and Barbara returned to the U.S. and settled in Fox point, WI to raise their family of 3 children in the late 1950's. He was a very successful owner/operator of Student Transportation School Bus Company which he had taken over from his father. He revitalized the company that grew to nearly 300 busses. After selling his bus companies, he established the Gourmet Chalet Restaurant in Thiensville, WI.
Rodger and Barbara had subsequent residences in Bayside, WI, Asheville, N.C. and then settled in Mequon, WI for the remainder of his life. He was a world traveler that included visits to most European countries, Russia and India. He was an avid fisherman, bowler, and reader.
Rodger was a man of great integrity, honesty, common sense, sense of humor and compassion. He formed many friendships through the years. He was generous, kind, and inspiring to those that he knew. In particular he invested his love in his 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
The family is greatly appreciative of the love, support and medical care for Rodger at Newcastle Place, Lawlis Hospice and his doctors and nurses.
Dad, you are in God's home and have new life. We will miss you greatly until we meet again.
Family will greet friends on Friday, January 3, from 10:00 to 11:00AM, in the chapel at Newcastle Place, 12600 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon, WI 53092, followed by a service celebrating Rodger's life at 11:00AM. Reception to follow. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery will be private. Memorials in Rodger's name may be made to Disabled American Veterans, 5400 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53214 or at www.dav.org
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019