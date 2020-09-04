1/
Rodney C. Bublitz
Rodney C. Bublitz

Rodney C. Bublitz, 90, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Fond du Lac on Monday, August 31, 2020. He was the first born to Edward and Edna Bublitz in Milwaukee on July 22, 1930. He attended school in Milwaukee and Grafton. On March 13, 1954 he married his one and only love, Marion Bartlett.

He is survived by his daughters, Pamela (Zbigniew Borkiewicz) St. Amant, Jennifer Bublitz, and Brenda (Bruce Hagie) Bublitz; grandchildren, great grandchildren; his siblings, Jack (Vi), Timm (Hazel), Donna Wedereit, and Peg Dettmering.

At Rodney's request, there will be no visitation or services.

Additional information and guest book may be found at www.ueckerwitt.com.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
3 entries
September 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
September 4, 2020
Will always remember the times we met them at Fire Flie campground. Will particularly remember the time they came to our campground in St. Germain and we swam and water skied with a group from work. He and his wife were always kind to us.
Glenn and Susan Tischaefer
Friend
September 3, 2020
Dad, thanks for being such a great role model, for showing me what two people in love really looks like, an endless supply of encouragement and those big bowls of popcorn! You will be greatly missed,

Your daughter, Jenny
