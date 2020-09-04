Rodney C. Bublitz
Rodney C. Bublitz, 90, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Fond du Lac on Monday, August 31, 2020. He was the first born to Edward and Edna Bublitz in Milwaukee on July 22, 1930. He attended school in Milwaukee and Grafton. On March 13, 1954 he married his one and only love, Marion Bartlett.
He is survived by his daughters, Pamela (Zbigniew Borkiewicz) St. Amant, Jennifer Bublitz, and Brenda (Bruce Hagie) Bublitz; grandchildren, great grandchildren; his siblings, Jack (Vi), Timm (Hazel), Donna Wedereit, and Peg Dettmering.
At Rodney's request, there will be no visitation or services.
