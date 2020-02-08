|
|
Rodney D. Daering
Waukesha, WI - Age 71, of Waukesha died Wed. Feb. 5, 2020. He was born Jan. 4, 1949 the son of Duane and Betty (nee Brown) Daering. He was a 1967 graduate of Whitnall High School and earned his bachelor's degree in radiology technology from the University of Minnesota. On Aug. 6, 1983 he married Karen Buckley. she preceded him in death May 5, 2018. He worked in the radiology department at St. Mary's Hospital for over 20 years and then for GE Medical in radiology sales. He concluded his career as clinical faculty for Marquette School of Dentistry from 1998 until his retirement in 2017. Survived by his children, Nicholas (Laura Bruns) Daering and Lauren (Alex Cue) Daering, his sister Laurie (Greg) Rutkowski, brother Randy Daering, step-sisters, Bonnie Chase and Michele (Tom) Chase along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his wife and his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Steve Daering. A celebration of Rodney's life will be held on Fri. Feb 22 from 2-5 pm at Tally's Tap in Waukesha. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Marquette Dental School.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 8 to Feb. 19, 2020