Rodney E. Schuh, Jr.



Richfield - Found peace with the Lord on Dec. 3, 2020. Age 64 years. Very loving husband of Gail (nee Jakubic) for 43 years. Loving dad of Barbara Schuh. Proud grandpa of Felicia (John), Valentino Kane, Haley, Johnny, Brendon, and Angelina and great-grandpa of Kylie and Penelope. Dear brother of Heidi (Mark) Lamkin, Linda (Pete) Montez, and Joe Schuh. Further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rodney Sr. and Katie Schuh. No services will be held at this time. Rodney loved classic cars, especially the 50's.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store