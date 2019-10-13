|
Rodney Elliott Johnson
Hudson, FL - Rodney Elliott Johnson, age 82, beloved husband and love of his life, Diane M. Johnson nee Stelzner, died peacefully in Hudson, Florida on September 25, 2019. He was born on April 18, 1937 and is the son of the late Leo and Elizabeth Johnson in Hurley, Wisconsin. He also leaves behind a sister, Patricia Woessner (Paul) of Gillette, WY and Michael Johnson (Lynne) of Wind Lake, Wisconsin. He is preceded in death by his son, Michael.
Rodney graduated from General Motors Institute in 1959 and retired from the Aeronautics division of AC Spark Plug / Delco Electronics after 39 years. After raising their family, he and Diane retired at Heritage Pines in Hudson, Florida and enjoyed 18 wonderful years together golfing, traveling and hosting gatherings for their family and friends.
Rodney will be dearly missed by his children; Jeff Johnson (Corey), Karen Sanders (Tom) ; Laurie Switz (Jeff ) and Rodney Jr. Johnson (Yasuko.) He will be further missed by his eight grandchildren Nicki, Vito, Gianna, Emily, Michael, Olivia, Yochan and Hinata and four great grandchildren Antonio, Bianca, Bentley and Benjamin. He will also be missed by cousins, nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life arrangements to be scheduled in Wisconsin at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 13, 2019