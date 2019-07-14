Services
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
OUR FATHER'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
6025 S. 27th St.,
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
OUR FATHER'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
6025 S. 27th St.,
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Riedel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney Gerhardt Riedel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodney Gerhardt Riedel Notice
Riedel, Rodney Gerhardt Called to his heavenly home on Thursday, July 11th, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Carol Ann (nee Krahnke) for 61 years. Dear father of Sherrie (Timothy) Lane, Laurie (Tim) Suehring, Valerie Wencka, and Julie Page. Loving grandfather of 10, and great-grandfather of 9. Special friend of Denis and Lois, and Jim and Sandi. Further survived by other relatives. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 29th, 2019 at the FUNERAL HOME, from 5-7PM, and continues on Tuesday, July 30th at OUR FATHER'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 6025 S. 27th St., from 9:30AM until the time of service at 10:30AM. Interment to follow at Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit, WI. If so desired, memorials to the family appreciated.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline