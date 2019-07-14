|
Riedel, Rodney Gerhardt Called to his heavenly home on Thursday, July 11th, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Carol Ann (nee Krahnke) for 61 years. Dear father of Sherrie (Timothy) Lane, Laurie (Tim) Suehring, Valerie Wencka, and Julie Page. Loving grandfather of 10, and great-grandfather of 9. Special friend of Denis and Lois, and Jim and Sandi. Further survived by other relatives. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 29th, 2019 at the FUNERAL HOME, from 5-7PM, and continues on Tuesday, July 30th at OUR FATHER'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 6025 S. 27th St., from 9:30AM until the time of service at 10:30AM. Interment to follow at Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit, WI. If so desired, memorials to the family appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019