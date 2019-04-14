Services
Popovich, Rodney "Poppy" Age 76. Found peace April 6th. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Vanderboom). Father of (the late) Shelia and (the late) Gary, and step-father of Cindy Bruno and Tom (Stacey) Gengler. Loving grandfather of 5. Brother of Marlene Zacher. Truck driver for Hanson Storage/WTS for 50 years. An Irish wake will be held on Friday April 26th at HA Todd American Legion Post 537, 9159 W Beloit Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53227, at 4pm followed by a memorial service at 530pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019
