Rodney W. "Rod" Seeke

Found peace on May 29, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Sally (nee Erickson) for 63 years. Proud and devoted dad of Greg (Lori). Grandpa of Claire, Courtney and the late Kaitlyn. Brother of Grant "Skippy" (MaryKay) Seeke. Brother-in-law of Shirley Seeke, Nadine Seeke and Phyllis (Tony) Kolpak. Preceded in death by his parents Walter and Esther Seeke and his siblings Milton, Roger, James, Curtis and Patricia Yopps. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A service will be held at a later date.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
