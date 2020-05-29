Rodney W. "Rod" Seeke
Rodney W. "Rod" Seeke

Found peace on May 29, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Sally (nee Erickson) for 63 years. Proud and devoted dad of Greg (Lori). Grandpa of Claire, Courtney and the late Kaitlyn. Brother of Grant "Skippy" (MaryKay) Seeke. Brother-in-law of Shirley Seeke, Nadine Seeke and Phyllis (Tony) Kolpak. Preceded in death by his parents Walter and Esther Seeke and his siblings Milton, Roger, James, Curtis and Patricia Yopps. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A service will be held at a later date.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
May 29, 2020
Sally, i don't know if you remember me. I am Don Kihl's wife Pat I want to offer you my condolences. The guys used to golf together at Dretzka. I live in Texas all the time now. Don passed away on 9-2-18
Patricia Kihl
Friend
