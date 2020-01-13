Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brown Deer Boathouse located in Brown Deer Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodolfo Gonzalez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodolfo "Rudy" Gonzalez Jr.


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodolfo "Rudy" Gonzalez Jr. Notice
Rodolfo "Rudy" Gonzalez Jr.

Born December 6, 1958 in Monterrey, Mexico Passed away on December 9, 2019. He is preceded in death by his mother Juana (Martinez) Gonzalez. Beloved son of Rodolfo Gonzalez Sr. Loving father to Jason (Annie), Justin (Jackie), Jordan and Jenna. Loving grandfather to Anthony, Nathan, Sorelle, and Micaela. Beloved brother to Maria, Javier (Cheri), Patricia, Raul, Eddie (Mary), Olivia and Michael (Penny). Furthered survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday January 26, 2020 from 1pm-4pm at the Brown Deer Boathouse located in Brown Deer Park



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodolfo's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline