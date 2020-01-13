|
|
Rodolfo "Rudy" Gonzalez Jr.
Born December 6, 1958 in Monterrey, Mexico Passed away on December 9, 2019. He is preceded in death by his mother Juana (Martinez) Gonzalez. Beloved son of Rodolfo Gonzalez Sr. Loving father to Jason (Annie), Justin (Jackie), Jordan and Jenna. Loving grandfather to Anthony, Nathan, Sorelle, and Micaela. Beloved brother to Maria, Javier (Cheri), Patricia, Raul, Eddie (Mary), Olivia and Michael (Penny). Furthered survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday January 26, 2020 from 1pm-4pm at the Brown Deer Boathouse located in Brown Deer Park
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 22, 2020