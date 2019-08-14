Services
Max A Sass & Sons Westwood Chapel
W173 S7629 Westwood Drive
Muskego, WI 53150
Rodrick "Rod" Jahnke

Jahnke, Rodrick "Rod" Received his heavenly wings on August 11, 2019 after a courageous fight with cancer at the age of 61. Beloved son of Mary Jahnke and the late Thomas Jahnke. Soul mate & friend of Donna Bresnahan. Loving brother of Scott Jahnke, Jeff (Joni) Jahnke, and Dawn (Jim) Ryan. Proud uncle of Sam, Sarah, Clayton and Paige. Special "Poppy" of Cheyenne. Special thanks and gratitude to Ashley (Brandon) Weiland who loved him like a father and took special care of him throughout this difficult time. Also survived by many other relatives and dear friends. A Celebration of Rod's Life will take place at Muskego Moose Lodge (S86 W21693 Janesville Rd., Muskego) on Monday, August 19 from 3-7PM. Please bring your memories to share. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to .

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019
