Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-8085
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:30 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
LUMEN CHRISTI CATHOLIC CHURCH
2750 W Mequon Rd.
Mequon, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
LUMEN CHRISTI CATHOLIC CHURCH
2750 W Mequon Rd.
Mequon, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rogelio Mendoza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rogelio C. Mendoza


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rogelio C. Mendoza Notice
Rogelio C. Mendoza

Mequon - "Roger"

February 22, 2020 at the age of 87.

Faithful husband of 56 years to Antonina. Devoted father to four daughters: Ronie (Cyril) Evans, Maria (Michael) Mendoza-Lemes, Joanna Mendoza, and Marilu McQuilkin. Adored grandfather of grandsons: Matthew and Michael Lemes, and Gavin McQuilkin. One of ten siblings, Rogelio "Roger" is further survived by one remaining sister, Flordeliza Daclison, and numerous nieces and nephews around the world.

A chemist for thirty-two years, Roger was a graduate of the University of the Philippines and Marquette University. He was a prayerful Catholic and an active member in the Filipino community, and he was adored by his family and friends for his kind, gentle, and patient nature. In his free time, Roger enjoyed fishing, gardening, and doting over his orchids and chickens. He was fascinated by weather storms around the world, and by WWII history. He loved to be the life of the party, singing, dancing, and making people laugh. But most of all he loved being surrounded by his family.

Visitation to be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 4:00PM until 7:00PM at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home-Mequon, WI with a prayer service at 6:30PM. Visitation will continue on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 10AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM at LUMEN CHRISTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2750 W Mequon Rd., Mequon. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to the Parkinson's Foundation: www.parkinson.org.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rogelio's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline