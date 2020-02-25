|
Rogelio C. Mendoza
Mequon - "Roger"
February 22, 2020 at the age of 87.
Faithful husband of 56 years to Antonina. Devoted father to four daughters: Ronie (Cyril) Evans, Maria (Michael) Mendoza-Lemes, Joanna Mendoza, and Marilu McQuilkin. Adored grandfather of grandsons: Matthew and Michael Lemes, and Gavin McQuilkin. One of ten siblings, Rogelio "Roger" is further survived by one remaining sister, Flordeliza Daclison, and numerous nieces and nephews around the world.
A chemist for thirty-two years, Roger was a graduate of the University of the Philippines and Marquette University. He was a prayerful Catholic and an active member in the Filipino community, and he was adored by his family and friends for his kind, gentle, and patient nature. In his free time, Roger enjoyed fishing, gardening, and doting over his orchids and chickens. He was fascinated by weather storms around the world, and by WWII history. He loved to be the life of the party, singing, dancing, and making people laugh. But most of all he loved being surrounded by his family.
Visitation to be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 4:00PM until 7:00PM at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home-Mequon, WI with a prayer service at 6:30PM. Visitation will continue on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 10AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM at LUMEN CHRISTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2750 W Mequon Rd., Mequon. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to the Parkinson's Foundation: www.parkinson.org.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020