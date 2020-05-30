Roger A. Heins
Roger A. Heins

Milwaukee - Entered into God's loving arms on Thursday May 28,2020 at age 84. Loving father of Duane (Karen) Heins and Dawn (Dave) Petzold. Proud Papa of Amy Peterson, Katie (Guy) Coffman, Kristen Heins, Caleb (Stephanie) Heins and Dillion Heins. Also loved by other family and friends. A visitation will be held on Tuesday June 2nd at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130, from 12pm to 1pm followed by a memorial service at 1pm






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
JUN
2
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
