Roger A. MorrowRoger Allan Morrow, age 83, moved from Iowa to Wauwatosa, WI in 1945 and passed away peacefully on the Feast of Corpus Christi, Sunday, June 14, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Everett and Margaret Morrow and sister Darce Rowland. Survived by his loving wife, Alice (nee Fredenberg), children Mark A. Morrow and Monica Winter, and dear grandchildren, Jaymie Winter and Joshua Winter. Roger retired from Milwaukee Insurance in 1995 at age 58, allowing Roger and Alice to devote more time to their lake home "up North". After Alice retired in 1999, they expanded their pleasurable and exciting travels, without tour guide restrictions, to many overseas countries. "What a wonderful and rewarding life with family and friends."Mass of Christian Burial at ST. THERESE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 9525 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee on Friday, June 26, 2020 2PM.Visitation at SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH, 302 S. Main St, Shawano, WI 54166 on Friday, July 3, 2020, 12-2PM. Additional Mass of Christian Burial at 2PM. Inurnment at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Shawano to follow.