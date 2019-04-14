|
Malvick, Roger Alan Passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the age of 69 years. Beloved husband and best friend of AnneMarie (nee Malaczynski) for 48 years. Loving father of Aaron and Justin (Kimberly). Proud and devoted grandpa of Cole and McKenna. Brother of Ron (Sonya), Bob (the late Judy), Barbara (Bob) Berg, Joyce (Larry) Schaefer and Sharon (Joe) Potzner. Preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Fern Malvick and grandson JD. Further survived by a host of extended family and dear friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 16th at Harder Funeral Home at 9:00 AM until the time of service at 11:30AM. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc. Please see the funeral home website for further details.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019