Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Malvick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Alan Malvick

Notice Condolences Flowers

Roger Alan Malvick Notice
Malvick, Roger Alan Passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the age of 69 years. Beloved husband and best friend of AnneMarie (nee Malaczynski) for 48 years. Loving father of Aaron and Justin (Kimberly). Proud and devoted grandpa of Cole and McKenna. Brother of Ron (Sonya), Bob (the late Judy), Barbara (Bob) Berg, Joyce (Larry) Schaefer and Sharon (Joe) Potzner. Preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Fern Malvick and grandson JD. Further survived by a host of extended family and dear friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 16th at Harder Funeral Home at 9:00 AM until the time of service at 11:30AM. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc. Please see the funeral home website for further details.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now