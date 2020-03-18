|
Roger Allen Goede
Passed away February 17, 2020 in Salem, NC, born April 9, 1959 in West Allis, Wi.
Loving son of Gilbert & Nancy Goede. Loving Father of Allen.
West Allis Nathan Hale graduate. He served several years in the Air Force.
Roger was retired due to a heart transplant & many bones broken from a motorcycle accident. Thank you Velvet for your help. He loved skydiving & had many friends. In retirement he had many hobbies to keep busy. He was a gemologist. He loved to party. He will be missed by Misheala & Capree, many friends & relatives. His sister Bonnie passed away unexpected on March 13, 2019 while visiting him. We miss them. Rest In Peace Roger & Bonnie.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020