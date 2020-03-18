Resources
Roger Allen Goede

Roger Allen Goede Notice
Roger Allen Goede

Passed away February 17, 2020 in Salem, NC, born April 9, 1959 in West Allis, Wi.

Loving son of Gilbert & Nancy Goede. Loving Father of Allen.

West Allis Nathan Hale graduate. He served several years in the Air Force.

Roger was retired due to a heart transplant & many bones broken from a motorcycle accident. Thank you Velvet for your help. He loved skydiving & had many friends. In retirement he had many hobbies to keep busy. He was a gemologist. He loved to party. He will be missed by Misheala & Capree, many friends & relatives. His sister Bonnie passed away unexpected on March 13, 2019 while visiting him. We miss them. Rest In Peace Roger & Bonnie.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020
