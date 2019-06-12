Services
Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
1019 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 744-3636
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
1019 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
1019 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
Roger Allen Otto Notice
Otto, Roger Allen Passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019 at the age of 70. Beloved husband of Janet Otto. Loving father of Kimberly (Gary) Schultz, Kelly and Troy (Mary) Otto. Grandfather of Dominic, Ella and Jake. Brother of Leslie (Flora) and the late William. Brother in law of Alice (Larry) Baker and Arlene Cich. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Roger loved taking care of his animals and repairing small engines. He was an Army Vietnam War Veteran. Memorials to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight Appreciated. Memorial Services, Friday, June 14th at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Memorial Gathering at the funeral home from 9:00 to 10:45 A.M.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019
