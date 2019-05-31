|
Janke, Rev. Roger Alvin Born July 22, 1938 and called home to his Savior May 28, 2019. Loving husband of Marva Lou (nee Feddersen). Devoted father of Jonathan (Cathy) Kugath, Nathaniel (Debbie) Kugath, Melissa (Brian) Kennedy, Paul Janke, Joel (Kris) Janke, Naomi (Mark) Schindler. Beloved Grandpa to Brittany, Katie, Corey, Scott, Noah, Kayla, and Kieran. Special Great-Grandpa to Sage. Preceded in death by his parents Alvin and Ruth Janke, his first wife Nancy, and foster brother Ralph Wright. Please join us in celebrating the life of Pastor Janke: Visitation Saturday, June 1 at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME, 4800 South 84th Street from 4-7 PM. Visitation will continue Sunday June 2 at OUR FATHER'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 6025 South 27th Street from 1-2 PM with Funeral Service at 2:00 PM. Rev. Karl Fabrizius officiating. Private family interment Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Our Father's Lutheran Church or the . The family would like to thank the staff at VMP Maplewood Health Center and Vitas Hospice Care for their loving care. For complete obituary see www.heritagefuneral.com
