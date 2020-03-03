|
|
Roger C. and Kathryn J. Rasmussen
Oak Creek - Roger found peace on Friday, February 28, 2020, age 74 and Kathy on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at age 72 after 48 years of marriage. They were the loving parents of Kellie (Ben) McMullen and Kevin (Stacie) Rasmussen. Proud grandparents of Gabby, Cooper and Riley; Brett and Carlie. Roger is survived by 1 brother, Lyle (Marlene) Rasmussen and Kathy is survived by 2 sisters Jan Grask and Geraldine Taylor. Further survived by nieces, a nephew, other family and friends and sweet Molly, their yellow lab.
Memorial Visitation on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 12:30 PM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, S66 W14325 W Janesville Road, Muskego. Service to follow at 1:30 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020