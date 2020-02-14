Services
Roger B. Nowak

Roger B. Nowak Notice
Roger B. Nowak

Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday February 13th 2019 after his 87th Birthday Celebration over the weekend. When asked how he was doing Roger said he was getting so good at sleeping he could do it with his eyes closed. Roger returns to the side of his beloved wife of 58 years Joan in a joyful embrace.

Proud father of Leo(Mary) Nowak, Marie(Patrick) Tycz, and Paul(Mark) Nowak. Proud Grandfather of Cody(Sylvar) Tycz, Dillon(Emily) Tycz, Seth Nowak and Chase Nowak. Loving Great Grandfather of Londyn Tycz. Also survived by many other relatives and friends. Private services will be held in the Spring.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
