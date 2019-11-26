Services
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
10025 W. North Ave
Wauwatosa, WI
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
10025 W. North Ave
Wauwatosa, WI
Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life on November 25, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty". Loving father of Mark (Kathie) Braun, Lori Maniaci (fiance Steve), and Steven (Holly) Braun. Dear Grandfather of Nicole (Mark), Ryan (Nicki), Elizabeth, Vincent, Stephanie (Chris) Krellwitz, Kevin, Ryan and Kirk. Great Grandfather to Ryker, Neveah, Avery and Zoe. Brother of Dennis (Carole) and the late Donald. Special friend of Jacquie Dundon. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 10025 W. North Ave, Wauwatosa from 1 PM until time of Funeral Service at 3 PM. Private family burial at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church or the Honor Flight appreciated.

