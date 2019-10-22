Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
7001 West Brown Deer Road
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 354-9400
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
7001 West Brown Deer Road
Milwaukee, WI 53223
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:15 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
7001 West Brown Deer Road
Milwaukee, WI 53223
Menomonee Falls - Passed away peacefully Friday, October 18, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved husband to Betty for 65 yrs.. Loving father of Cynthia (Mark) Lauwasser, Christopher (Nancy) Byron and Beth ( "Bud") Brasch. Proud grandpa of Scot (Robyn) Lauwasser, Sean Byron and Caroline Brasch. Brother-in-law of Gloria Byron.Survived by other family and friends. Roger was a veteran of the U. S. Army where he served in the Korean War. He was also a member of Gross Yaksh VFW Post. Roger and Betty both volunteered as docents for the Milwaukee County Zoo. In Lieu of flowers Memorials to the of Wisconsin would be appreciated. Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home Monday, October 28, 2019 11 AM - 12 Noon. Memorial Service 12:15.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
