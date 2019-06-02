|
Laesch, Roger C. Went to be with his Lord May 29, 2019 age 84 years. Beloved husband of the late Jeanette (Nee Heinzel) Loving Dad of Tom (Kelley) Laesch, Sue (James) Young and Tim (Tracy) Laesch. Proud grandpa of Amanda (Mike) Spain, Jackie Laesch; Emily, Ben (Lexi) and Noah Young; Jackson and Levi Laesch. Proud great-grandpa of John Spain. Dear brother-in-law of Conrad (Yvonne) Heinzel. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, June 7, at Covenant Lutheran Church, 8121 W. Hope Ave., Milwaukee, from 3 PM until the time of memorial service at 6 PM. Inurnment Wisconsin Memorial Park. Roger served in Lutheran education for 60 years and also served his Lord in many other ways. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Covenant Lutheran Church, Lutheran Special School or Lake Country Lutheran High School appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019