|
|
Roger E. Priem
Milwaukee - Passed to Eternal Life Tuesday, October 22, 2019, age 83 years. Beloved husband of Valerie (nee Kordes). Dear father of Laura (Don) Stockfisch, Steven and Bruce Zielinski, Linda (Harold) Wehrman, and Erick Priem. Loving grandfather of Peter (Diana), Shawn (Katelyn) and Jason (Stephanie) Stockfisch, and Brycen and Kaleb Zielinski. Cherished great grandfather of Summer, Evan, Lucas, Emma and Brady Stockfisch. Dear brother of Ronald and Russell (Donna) Priem and brother-in-law of Joyce Hetznecker. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Friday, November 8, 2019 at Redemption Lutheran Church (4057 N Mayfair Rd) 2PM until time of Funeral Service at 4 PM. Private interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery. Retired employee of Square D. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Redemption Lutheran Church or appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Nov. 3, 2019