|
|
Stack, Roger Eugene Entered Eternal Life on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the age of 73 years. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Barnhart) Stack. Loving father of Andrew (Heather) Stack and Alison (Steve) Campbell. Cherished Papa of Vada, Liza and Greta Campbell. Roger is further survived by his brother James (Marlene) Stack, other relatives and dear friends. Visitation will be held at HARDER FUNERAL HOME on Monday, June 10 from 4:00 PM until the time of Memorial Service at 6:00 PM. A celebration of Roger's life will follow Memorial Services. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Roger's name to the Gary Sinise Foundation for Wounded Veterans, PO Box 368, Wooded Hills, CA 91365, HAWS (Humane Animal Welfare Society), PO Box 834, Waukesha, WI 53187 or to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, Inc., PO Box 867, Menomonee Falls, WI 53052 are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019