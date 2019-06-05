Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Stack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Eugene Stack

Notice Condolences Flowers

Roger Eugene Stack Notice
Stack, Roger Eugene Entered Eternal Life on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the age of 73 years. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Barnhart) Stack. Loving father of Andrew (Heather) Stack and Alison (Steve) Campbell. Cherished Papa of Vada, Liza and Greta Campbell. Roger is further survived by his brother James (Marlene) Stack, other relatives and dear friends. Visitation will be held at HARDER FUNERAL HOME on Monday, June 10 from 4:00 PM until the time of Memorial Service at 6:00 PM. A celebration of Roger's life will follow Memorial Services. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Roger's name to the Gary Sinise Foundation for Wounded Veterans, PO Box 368, Wooded Hills, CA 91365, HAWS (Humane Animal Welfare Society), PO Box 834, Waukesha, WI 53187 or to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, Inc., PO Box 867, Menomonee Falls, WI 53052 are appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline