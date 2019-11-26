Services
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Stephen Catholic Church
1441 W. Oakwood Rd.
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephen Catholic Church
1441 W. Oakwood Rd.
Roger Groothuis

Roger Groothuis Notice
Roger Groothuis

Oak Creek - Born to Eternal Life on Monday, November 25, 2019, age 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Shirley for 67 years. Loving father of Sharon(David) Fisher, Joyce(Ray) Deieso, Sandy Schwantes, Nancy(David) Heinrichsmeyer, Janice Groothuis, and Paula(John) Grabarczyk. Brother of Ralph(Carmen) Groothuis. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held Thursday from 10-11AM at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 1441 W. Oakwood Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11AM. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Roger was a longtime employee of Ladish Co. and a member of the Air Force Reserve. A special thanks to Dr. Aman, Sr. Alice and the staff at St. Francis Place for all their loving care.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019
