Roger Groothuis
Oak Creek - Born to Eternal Life on Monday, November 25, 2019, age 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Shirley for 67 years. Loving father of Sharon(David) Fisher, Joyce(Ray) Deieso, Sandy Schwantes, Nancy(David) Heinrichsmeyer, Janice Groothuis, and Paula(John) Grabarczyk. Brother of Ralph(Carmen) Groothuis. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held Thursday from 10-11AM at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 1441 W. Oakwood Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11AM. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Roger was a longtime employee of Ladish Co. and a member of the Air Force Reserve. A special thanks to Dr. Aman, Sr. Alice and the staff at St. Francis Place for all their loving care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019