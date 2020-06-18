Roger Haas

Roger HaasTown of Hartford - age 81, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. Son of the late Helene Jackson; husband of the late Diane R. (nee Guzinski); father of Vickie (John) Hamilton and Barbara (Larry) Fredrick; papa of Michael, Justin, Scott (Julie), Cory (Ashley), Heather (Mike), Shannon (Sonny), and Benjamin (Tayler); greatgrandpa of 7; brother of David and Dale Jackson, and further survived by many loved relatives. Funeral Services will be held Monday, June 22, 2020 at 7PM at the funeral home with Visitation from 5-6:45PM.