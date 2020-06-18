Roger Haas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Haas

Town of Hartford - age 81, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. Son of the late Helene Jackson; husband of the late Diane R. (nee Guzinski); father of Vickie (John) Hamilton and Barbara (Larry) Fredrick; papa of Michael, Justin, Scott (Julie), Cory (Ashley), Heather (Mike), Shannon (Sonny), and Benjamin (Tayler); greatgrandpa of 7; brother of David and Dale Jackson, and further survived by many loved relatives. Funeral Services will be held Monday, June 22, 2020 at 7PM at the funeral home with Visitation from 5-6:45PM.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
05:00 - 06:45 PM
Shimon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
22
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Shimon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shimon Funeral Home
824 Union Street
Hartford, WI 53027
(262) 673-9500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved