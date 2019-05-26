Resources
Keller, Roger J. Found peace on May 23, 2019, at the age 85. Preceded in death by his wife Karen, son Richard Schuler, and his great-grandson Kayden Keller. Devoted father of Keith (Vicki), Bruce, Kim (Robert) Benson, William (D'Arcy), Kraig (Sara), Kristin (Mark) Frankowski. Proud grandpa of Holly, Kara, Nicole, Jacob, Justin, Dylan, Joshua, Robert, Misty, Aaron, Kassondra, Samantha, Ryan, and Maia. Great-grandpa of AJ, Ava, Jackson, Elijah, Caleb, Maxwell, Richard, Mira, Addie, Arya, Liam. Further survived by his brother, Donald and daughter in-law, Gail Johnson. A private family burial will be held at Highland Cemetery in New Berlin.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019
