Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roger J. Wittig


1950 - 2019
Roger J. Wittig Notice
Roger J. Wittig

Milwaukee - August 28th, 2019 age 69 years.

Beloved husband of Peggy (nee Hayes). Dear father of Kelly (T.J.) Weber and Lindsey (Tommy) Schwarz. Loving Grandpa of Caden, Emma, Charlee, Easton and Jace. Brother of the late Richard (Mary Alice), The late Robert (the late Marilyn), Randy (Kathy) Wittig. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 6th at the Harder Funeral Home from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Roger was a retired employee of Ameritech.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019
